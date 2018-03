Temperatures in Baltimore have dipped below freezing this week and the wind chills range from zero to below zero.Some students have to endure those freezing temperatures without heat in their classrooms.So, one woman decided to set up a GoFundMe account, so classrooms could at least get space heaters for the children.As of Friday evening, the GoFundMe account had raised more that $58,000, well over the $20,000 goal.