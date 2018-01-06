Armed robbery suspect tased and arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

The Harris County Sheriff's Office arrested and tased a wanted robbery suspect after a 20-mile high speed chase overnight. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Sheriff's Office arrested and tased a wanted robbery suspect following a 20-mile high-speed chase overnight.

The suspect was taken into custody at 6600 Hirsch in northeast Houston.

Deputies say they attempted to stop the driver for a traffic ticket, but he sped off.

The driver eventually pulled over in an apartment complex and tried to run away. Officers caught the suspect and instructed him to surrender.

Deputies say after the suspect refused to surrender, they tased him one time and arrested him.

Officers said they found guns and equipment they believe he was going to use in a robbery in his vehicle.

The suspect will be charged with felony evading arrest.

