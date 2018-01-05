Union leaders upset after man accused of attacking deputy is out on bond

EMBED </>More Videos

Union criticizing justice system after deputy assaulted. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two local law enforcement unions are taking issue with what they consider a very low bond in a case where a sheriff's deputy was beaten up.

This happened on the 200 block of West Gray outside the Belle Station on New Year's Eve.

Officials say the deputy was working an extra job when he intervened in a fight between two women. As he was trying to break up the fight, defendant John Savin allegedly jumped the deputy and punched him in the face twice. Authorities say after that, Savin's girlfriend, Chelsea Knox, allegedly jumped on the deputy as well.

The deputy suffered severe bruising and lacerations to the face. He needed 20 stitches.

Both Savin and Knox were charged with felonies. However, their bonds were $2,500 each.

The law enforcement unions say that's just too low.

"The deputy was savagely beaten," said Joe Gamaldi, the President of the Houston Police Officers Union. "You can't just give someone like that a $2,500 bond. That's just $250 dollars. How is that going to ensure he comes to court?"

David Cuevas, the President of the Harris County Deputies Organization, agreed.

"I hope there is a bond hearing," he said. "I want the bond increased."

Both unions say they were unaware of the incident until Friday. Had they known on New Year's Day, they would have sent representatives to court, to try to get the judge to set a higher bond.

The deputy is recovering. We are told he is already back on the job.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
officer injuredlawsbondsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video