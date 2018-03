If you're "fe-line" like having some fun this weekend, you don't want to miss the 65th Annual Houston Charity Cat Show.The show will take place on Jan. 6-7 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.At the show, you can learn about different kinds of cats and ask other questions.Tickets start at $4 for children and $9.99 for adults.For more information, visit the Houston Cat Club's website