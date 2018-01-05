LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are investigating the death of a 39-year-old woman in La Marque.
Police responded to a home in the 1900 block of Little Street on Friday morning. According to investigators, the woman appeared to be a victim of a domestic dispute.
Investigators said the woman was shot multiple times.
A person of interest is being questioned by La Marque police.
No other details have been released.
