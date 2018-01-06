Teen taking photos for Snapchat shot with pistol

A 16-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital Friday afternoon from a gunshot wound. Her teenage boyfriend is nowhere to be found.Investigators told ABC13 their photo shoot for social media went horribly wrong.Houston police officers said shortly after midnight they responded to the Golden Bamboo Apartment Villages in the Willowbrook area for a shooting.They discovered a teen was posing with a pistol. His girlfriend was taking photos and recording video for the popular app Snapchat. The weapon somehow fired and hit the girl.Officers said the boyfriend ran off with the gun.ABC13 tracked down eyewitness Omar Diallo. He said he was in the apartment sleeping when the gunfire rang out."I wasn't sure if it was a gunshot or not. To me, something fell from the ceiling. I came outside. I started smelling the gun powder. I see him run out," said Diallo. "She was laying right here. I was holding a shirt on top of her to make sure no air was coming in."Eyewitness News is not reporting the boyfriend's name since he has not been charged with a crime. ABC13 tracked down his guardian, Marquette Cleveland, about the incident.Cleveland said she anticipated police would be coming by her house. She received a call from a family member saying the teen had shot someone and ran away."I don't know where he is, baby. I haven't seen him in four or five days. I put him out," said Cleveland. "You need to turn yourself in because it's going to be harder for you if you don't. If they have to hunt you down, you better turn yourself in. This is from Marquette."The teenage girl is in stable condition. Her family says she's alert and talking.If you know where the boyfriend is located, you're asked to call HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.