This New Year, one woman celebrated her 104th birthday and she believes Diet Coke is the reason for her longevity!Theresa Rowley, a resident at a retirement home in Grand Rapids, Michigan, says she she's surprised she's 104 years old. She says she drinks at least one can of Diet Coke a day and that she likes it.Rowley celebrated her birthday in style with a cake and with the support of many of the members of her retirement community.