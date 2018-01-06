The Texans wrapped up their lost season with a 22-13 setback against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. They finished the year with a pathetic 4-12 record, losing six in a row to close out the season. They won't even benefit from having a high draft pick, since they traded both their No. 1 and 2 to Cleveland.It would be easy to let the coaching staff hide behind the injuries, but that also masks other key issues. Here are five things the Texans must address in the off-season if they plan to be back in the playoff mix in 2018: