Man accused of stripping naked and climbing on top of sleeping 8-year-old girl

A Santa Rosa man remains in the Sonoma County jail, after being charged with burglary and the sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl at her family's Rohnert Park home. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
ROHNERT PARK, California --
A Santa Rosa man remains in the Sonoma County jail, after being charged with burglary and the sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl at her family's Rohnert Park home.

Authorities say the assault happened early Thursday morning. Police say 21-year-old Noah Holland broke into the home, stripped naked, and climbed on top of the sleeping child in her bedroom.


"Her mother heard her daughter's screams, when she went into the bedroom the suspect was gone but evidence was left behind," said Commander Aaron Johnson from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Johnson says the suspect ran off without his clothes. Police won't say what other evidence was left behind but it was enough to track Holland down at home in Santa Rosa where he was arrested.

Police say the girl and her family do not know Holland.

Police say the suspect gained entry to the house with a garage door opener found inside an unlocked car parked in the driveway.


"My heart goes out to the family and that little girl," said neighbor Teri Kennedy.

Police say the child did the right thing by screaming and hitting the suspect.

"We feel the brave actions of the victim averted a real tragedy," said Commander Johnson.

Holland's alleged burglary accomplice, 18-year-old Tristan Ford was also arrested. Police say he played no part in the sexual assault.

