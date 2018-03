A new tradition at the Houston Rockets games this season fell at the feet of Astros' star Carlos Correa last night.The Rockets' "first shot" gives a celebrity one chance to make a free throw before the game begins and if they do, Rockets' owner Tilman Fertitta donates $5,000 to charity.Correa stepped up to the line and swished it.He told reporters he felt no pressure because he just won the world series and that's enough pressure.