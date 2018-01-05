Suspects put gun to customer's head in liquor store robbery

Houston police need your help identifying the three suspects who robbed a busy northwest Houston liquor store on a Friday night in November. At least two of them were armed.This happened November 24 at the Ralston Liquor Store on 5558 Antoine at 8:13 p.m.Surveillance video shows one of the suspects dragging a customer who was leaving back into the store. The suspect appears to be pointing a gun at the back of the customer's head.Authorities say another gunman forced an employee to open the registers. Customers can be seen lying on the ground while the suspect in the grey hoodie takes cash from the tills.The men are also accused of robbing the customers and stealing cigarettes before taking off.Crime Stoppers may offer up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests or charges. If you have any information, call 713-222-TIPS.