More than 100 Sears and Kmart stores to close, including Houston location

Sears Holding closing Sears store at West Oaks Mall (KTRK)

NEW YORK --
Sears Holdings Corp. will be closing over 100 more stores as the struggling department store chain tries to turn around its business, including one Houston location.

The Hoffman Estates says that includes 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores that will be shuttered between early March and early April.

See the full list of stores closing here

The closures include the Sears store at West Oaks Mall. Liquidation sales will begin as soon as next Friday at the stores.

A Sears spokesman said Thursday the number of workers affected was not available. The majority of the jobs are part-time positions, Sears said.

The move comes in addition to closing about 250 stores announced last year.

Sears has been selling off some its real estate and brands as it tries to raise cash.

Earlier Thursday, Macy's Inc. announced it was closing 11 stores early this year.

