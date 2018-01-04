Teen accused of touching himself while watching family sleep

A man accused of breaking into a family's home, watching them sleep and touching himself, is behind bars.Deputies arrested 17-year-old Terrell Dane Morgan for burglary.Morgan lives just blocks from the victim's home. Deputies said he broke a window at 2:30 a.m. on New Year's Day. Surveillance video shows him walking from room to room.Deputies said you see him go into the woman's bedroom. He stayed there for about 30 minutes and left with his pants down.He was also wearing one of the woman's dresses.Morgan then left and went to her 7-year-old daughter's room. Investigators believe he visited the room for sexual gratification.The victim's fathers said they believe Morgan has broken into the home before.They said in the past they have seen footprints and things left behind. After the second suspected break-in, the family purchased cameras.He also told ABC13 that the family did not know Morgan. He did offer to mow the lawn in the past, but the father said that's the only encounter that his daughter recalled.Deputies are going through evidence to see if there are any other victims. Right now, they don't have any other reports.