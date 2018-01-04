FEEL GOOD

Dream comes true for young 'Nutcracker Ballet' fan

Girl's wish comes true, thanks to Houston Ballet and Make A Wish Foundaiton

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A young girl's dream came true last night, thanks to the Houston Ballet and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Emily Neild and her family got to see the Nutcracker Ballet.

Emily said she used to take ballet and she has always wanted to watch the show.

Her family had tickets to see it last year, but she missed it because she ended back in the hospital.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation sent Emily and her family to see the show with the VIP treatment.

"I got to watch the Nutracker and ride in a limo," she said.

The family got to meet with the cast members after their performance and gave Emily her signed poster and very own pointe shoes.

