BUZZWORTHY

Temps so low, it is freezing entire swimming pools

EMBED </>More Videos

Several parts of the North East are getting hit with a big winter storm. Temperatures are so low, it's freezing pretty much everything. (KTRK)

DURHAM, North Carolina (KTRK) --
Several parts of the Northeast are getting hit with a big winter storm. Temperatures are so low, it's freezing pretty much everything.

It's also amusing some people, especially a 17-year-old in Durham, North Carolina.

Video shows the teen carefully walk over his friend's frozen pool. And at one point, he stomps on the ice, which gave him a big scare after hearing it crack.

He quickly learned not to try that again.

SEE ALSO: Photos show just how low temperatures dipped in Houston


EMBED More News Videos

The cold weather is making for some interesting sights around town.



A winter weather advisory is in effect until Saturday morning for some counties in North Carolina.

And while us Texans have experienced our fair share of not-so-normal winter weather with temps in the 20s, the Houston area is thankfully going back up to the 70s.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyweatherwinterfreezepoolbuzzworthyu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUZZWORTHY
Happy Day of Happiness!
Iconic Flintstones house in N. California gets facelift
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Garth Brooks sets new record on RodeoHouston's last night
3-D printed homes could end homelessness
More buzzworthy
SOCIETY
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More Video