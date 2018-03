Temps so low, it is freezing entire swimming pools

EMBED >More News Videos The cold weather is making for some interesting sights around town.

Several parts of the Northeast are getting hit with a big winter storm . Temperatures are so low, it's freezing pretty much everything.It's also amusing some people, especially a 17-year-old in Durham, North Carolina.Video shows the teen carefully walk over his friend's frozen pool. And at one point, he stomps on the ice, which gave him a big scare after hearing it crack.He quickly learned not to try that again.A winter weather advisory is in effect until Saturday morning for some counties in North Carolina.And while us Texans have experienced our fair share of not-so-normal winter weather with temps in the 20s, the Houston area is thankfully going back up to the 70s.