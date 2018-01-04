Temps so low, it is freezing entire swimming pools

DURHAM, North Carolina (KTRK) --Several parts of the Northeast are getting hit with a big winter storm. Temperatures are so low, it's freezing pretty much everything.
It's also amusing some people, especially a 17-year-old in Durham, North Carolina.
Video shows the teen carefully walk over his friend's frozen pool. And at one point, he stomps on the ice, which gave him a big scare after hearing it crack.
He quickly learned not to try that again.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until Saturday morning for some counties in North Carolina.
And while us Texans have experienced our fair share of not-so-normal winter weather with temps in the 20s, the Houston area is thankfully going back up to the 70s.
