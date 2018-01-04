Fast food chains beefing up their dollar menus

If your New Year's resolution is to watch your weight, you may want to stay away from the new dollar menus being rolled out at fast food chains.Places like Taco Bell and Jack in the Box are beefing up their dollar menus to compete with McDonald's.McDonald's aggressively lowered prices to court penny pinchers.This week, the fast food giant launched its $1, $2, $3 menu, giving customers a variety of low-cost items, including a $3 Happy Meal.Experts said restaurants don't make much money from discounted food, but the savings can lure customers to higher-priced items or bundles like the ones offered at Wendy's, Burger King and KFC.The mix and match combos are a win with Taco Bell.In 2017, the company said it sold $1 billion worth of bundles.The popularity could prompt other restaurants to follow suit, which may make fast food even cheaper.