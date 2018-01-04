Windows smashed on nearly 50 vehicles in luxury apartment garage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2861167" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nearly 50 vehicles have windows smashed in garage of luxury apartment building.

Dozens of residents at the Upper Kirby Luxury Apartments on Richmond Avenue woke up to find their cars and trucks broken into Thursday morning.Police say 30-50 vehicles were vandalized just before 5 a.m. The owners who spoke with ABC13 say it doesn't appear anything was taken."It's so frustrating. I have no idea what I'm going to do," Braelen said as she approached her Mercedes. Her back window was shattered.It was the same story with the truck to the left."Did they hit everybody's?" Matt Fowler asked, shaking his head. He owns a Ford F-150 that had the driver side window smashed.Vehicle after vehicle had been broken into, leaving young professionals annoyed and angry at the start of their day."They didn't take anything, they just smashed the windows," Cory Whitefield said.A laptop, designer sunglasses, shopping bags and even a bag of change were left behind on the garage floor or in the back seats of the damaged vehicles."That doesn't make any sense to me," Whitefield saidResidents say this is not the first time cars have been broken into in the garage."They did this last year, but they only hit trucks and SUVs," Fowler said."I'm not sure if it's the same people or if they ever caught the people before," said Jenny Dahl, sweeping up glass.Dahl says nothing was stolen from her. More than anything, this was a huge inconvenience."I'm late for work now," she said.Most residents say security is tight at the complex. The garage gates are usually closed, so people are confused how the vandals got in."It's crazy because this is a nice place to live," Whitefield said.Cameras and signs warn people: You're being recorded. Residents are hopeful that video will help police catch whoever did this."Obviously, our focus right now is to help our residents," said the apartment manager before asking the ABC13 crew to leave.Eyewitness News reached out to the company that runs Upper Kirby Luxury Apartments, and they issued the following statement:"The Houston Police Department has informed us that over the past few days, several communities have experienced a high number of car break-ins. Unfortunately, Upper Kirby was included in this crime spree. We are working with HPD to provide them any information to help with their investigation. Beginning today, we are increasing our courtesy patrol throughout the apartment community and parking garage. We are in the process of helping affected residents in any way we can."