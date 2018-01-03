With the help of a creative nurse's magic tricks and warm hugs, a little boy not only survived three shots at the doctor's office, he did it without any tears.Little Dimitri's grandmother Tiffany bribed the boy with $5, but we're willing to bet he'd have been alright without the cash thanks to this incredible nurse.When the nurse told Dimitri they were going to start with some finger painting, his interest was piqued.Moments after he rubbed the red "paint" onto a testing slide, he asked, "Did you just give me a shot?"Then, when the nurse asked Dimitri to show off his muscles, he seemed a little hesitant but did it anyway.After two tight, warm hugs, the deed was done.Dimitri's eyes lit up after realizing he'd endured all three needles without too much fuss, and made sure to tell grandma he didn't cry.