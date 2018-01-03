SOCIETY

Tennessee girl with Down syndrome named honorary Chick-fil-A employee

Mary Lynn Fisher became one of the crew for a day at Chick-fil-A in Memphis. (KTRK)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (KTRK) --
We're getting our first look at some very sweet video of a little girl with Down syndrome getting to live out her dream.

Eryn Fisher says her daughter Mary loves Chick-fil-A so much, she's thought about one day serving up chicken there in Memphis, Tennessee.

But on the day after Christmas, Mary got her chance to experience life behind the counter after managers made her an honorary employee.

Mary and her mom had just popped in when the restaurant's manager asked if she'd like to work with the team.

The little girl was given her own name tag, and couldn't help but smile as she helped deliver that famous chicken to hungry customers.

"That man has no idea what he's started," Eryn wrote on Facebook. "[Mary's] convinced she's going back to work on Saturday!"

(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
