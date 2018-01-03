Child living in Bakersfield storage unit dies in fire

A child has died in a fire inside a Bakersfield storage unit where a family of five had been living, authorities said.

BAKERSFIELD, California --
A child has died in a fire inside a Bakersfield storage unit, where a family of five had been living, authorities said.

The Kern County Fire Department responded to the blaze shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday after reports of children possibly trapped inside.

When firefighters arrived, they found the storage unit engulfed in flames. Crews found the child, believed to be 4 or 5 years old, dead inside the unit.

Three other family members were rushed to the hospital.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

