A child has died in a fire inside a Bakersfield storage unit, where a family of five had been living, authorities said.The Kern County Fire Department responded to the blaze shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday after reports of children possibly trapped inside.When firefighters arrived, they found the storage unit engulfed in flames. Crews found the child, believed to be 4 or 5 years old, dead inside the unit.Three other family members were rushed to the hospital.The cause of the fire was under investigation.