Missing Round Rock girls found safe in Colorado

Investigators say two girls missing from Round Rock are safe after going missing on New Year's Eve.

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KTRK) --
Two girls missing from Round Rock since Sunday have been found safe.

Police in Colorado say 14-year-old Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith and 7-year-old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Magret are safe and sound tonight after investigators began searching for them on New Year's Eve.

Their alleged abductor, Terry Miles, is also in custody, Round Rock police Chief Allen Banks said in a tweet this evening.

Hours after an Amber Alert was deactivated in Texas, another was activated in Colorado after a tip that Miles was seen at a business in Trinidad, Colorado without the girls.



Federal investigators stepped up their search for the suspect after he was caught on surveillance video.

Both girls have been missing from Round Rock since Sunday, when their mother's body was found.

Investigators said the girls' safety was of great concern because of Miles' criminal history.



The 44-year-old man was identified as a person of interest in the death of the girls' mother, Tonya Bates, and their abduction.

Round Rock police Chief Allen Banks said Monday that Miles and Bates were roommates.

He says it's not clear how long Bates had been dead before her body was found.

Banks says investigators believe Miles took the woman's daughters.

Amber Alert issued for two Round Rock girls discontinued



An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for the girls. On Wednesday morning, Texas DPS issued a notice that the Amber Alert was discontinued. According to Round Rock police, they had evidence that gave them reason to believe the girls may have been in another state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


