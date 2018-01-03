TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

Council punts again on recycling contract

A recycling truck picks up trash in Houston in this undated file photo.

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
It's a $37 million, 15-year contract that has been delayed, questioned, mulled, pulled and fought vigorously over for the last year.

But it will not be final this week. Council member Mike Knox tagged the item, allowing for a one-week delay.

That one-week pause came after little discussion with the council.

"When I looked at 'experience and qualifications', which Waste Management has been doing 100 years and I think FCC has been doing five... I came away more confused than before," council member Dave Martin said.

Martin has been an outspoken critic of the process that went on behind the scenes to award the contract twice to the same company.

Wednesday, he said he'll end up supporting this deal.

"I think FCC will do a good job," Martin said. "I think we're making a good decision."

The contract is for collecting recycling in the city of Houston.

The problems raised by council members, among others, speak directly to how the Spanish company FCC Environmental was selected by the city of Houston. City controller Chris Brown held the process up for a week, citing "unusual" secrecy over the deal. Key documents were lost in Harvey.

Council members have wrangled with the city's procurement department, who, along with Mayor Sylvester Turner, say the process was fair, open and transparent.

Do you have a story tip, idea or question for Ted Oberg Investigates? Let us know, at abc13.com/tedstips


Related Topics:
politicsTed Oberg Investigateshouston city councilsylvester turner
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
What we know about the tour bus company involved in AL bus crash
Liberty County sues Arkema plant owners for $1M
HISD board president: No one is safe from job cuts
What's in HISD superintendent Richard Carranza's contract?
City created secret company to pay Houston First employees
More Ted Oberg Investigates
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos