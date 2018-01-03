TRAVEL

Rat boards a flight, forcing everyone off the plane

EMBED </>More Videos

A flight heading from Oakland to Portland was grounded because of a rat. (KTRK)

OAKLAND, California (KTRK) --
A real pest was behind a flight cancellation in Oakland: A rat.

The Alaska Airlines flight was en route to Portland from Oakland when it was forced to stay grounded after a rodent ran from a jet bridge into the plane's cabin.

Passengers were frustrated by the travel delay but understood it was beyond anyone's control. Some were just amazed that such a small animal could cause such a big problem.

The plane will not be allowed to return to service until mechanics make sure the rodent didn't cause any damage.

Also, exterminators will need to certify that the plane is rodent free.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
travelanimalratsairlineairplaneu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Breathtaking flowers around the world
ALOHA, HONOLULU: Southwest hopes to fly to Hawaii soon
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Family forced off Southwest flight after witness says child got nervous
The sun sets over the Brazos River
More Travel
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More Video