MARIJUANA

Jimmy Kimmel guesses who is high after marijuana legalized in California

Jimmy Kimmel guesses which person smoked pot after marijuana legalized in California. (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
Jimmy Kimmel came back from vacation, and he hit the air Tuesday night for the first time since recreational marijuana became legal in California.

Kimmel lined up random people on the street to determine if he could tell who was high.

"Craig, what do you do for work?" Kimmel asked one of the men.

"I'm currently laid off," Craig said.

"Oh, it's Craig," Kimmel said.

Kimmel was wrong. It ended up being a man from Oklahoma. He was with his adult grandson. They had both attended the Rose Bowl game.

After the new year, California joined a growing list of other states where recreational marijuana is legal.

Pot is legal in California for adults 21 and older, and individuals can grow up to six plants and possess as much as an ounce of the drug.

