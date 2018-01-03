ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Spotify being sued for $1.6 billion for playing songs without licenses or compensation

Spotify is being sued for playing music without licenses.

A lot of your favorite songs may be missing from a popular music streaming service.

Spotify is once again being sued for playing songs without licenses or compensation.

Wixen Music Publishing out of Los Angeles filed the suit seeking $1.6 billion in damages. Wixen represents thousands of songwriters, including Tom Petty, Neil Young and Steely Dan.

Spotify isn't commenting on the lawsuit.
