A lot of your favorite songs may be missing from a popular music streaming service.
Spotify is once again being sued for playing songs without licenses or compensation.
Wixen Music Publishing out of Los Angeles filed the suit seeking $1.6 billion in damages. Wixen represents thousands of songwriters, including Tom Petty, Neil Young and Steely Dan.
Spotify isn't commenting on the lawsuit.
