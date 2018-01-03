Deputies arrested a North Carolina woman they said abandoned her deceased friend on the side of the road after he overdosed in her car.Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office were called after reports of a body found in Sanford, about an hour south of Raleigh.According to deputies, 20-year-old Destiny Helms was with her friend, 27-year-old Corey Clark, when he allegedly overdosed and died.Deputies said Helms went to a friend's house, saying Clark had overdosed and was in her car.Reports show the friend advised Helms to bring Clark to the hospital. However, Helms never contacted any medical facility or law enforcement agency.Helms was arrested and charged with concealment of death.She was booked into the Lee County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.An autopsy has been ordered for Clark's body.