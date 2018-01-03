Frozen biscuits recalled because of listeria concerns

T. Marzetti Company voluntarily recalls frozen biscuits sold under different brands due to listeria concerns.

Check your freezer. The T. Marzetti Company is recalling a number of frozen biscuits due to the risk of listeria contamination.The biscuits are packed under various brands and distributed in a number of states including Texas and Louisiana.The recall includes all "Best By" dates for the products included in the chart below:No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items.Affected products should be destroyed or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact 1-866-837-2758 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Time.Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.