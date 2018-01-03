BUSINESS

Frozen biscuits recalled because of listeria concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

The T. Marzetti company announces recall of frozen biscuits due to listeria concerns. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

Check your freezer. The T. Marzetti Company is recalling a number of frozen biscuits due to the risk of listeria contamination.

The biscuits are packed under various brands and distributed in a number of states including Texas and Louisiana.

The recall includes all "Best By" dates for the products included in the chart below:

T. Marzetti Company voluntarily recalls frozen biscuits sold under different brands due to listeria concerns.



No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items.

Affected products should be destroyed or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact 1-866-837-2758 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
businessshoppingrecallfoodlisteriau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars after deadly crash
Another favorite 90s mall stop declares bankruptcy
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
More Business
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More Video