Frozen biscuits recalled because of listeria concerns

The biscuits are packed under various brands and distributed in a number of states including Texas and Louisiana.
The recall includes all "Best By" dates for the products included in the chart below:
No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items.
Affected products should be destroyed or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact 1-866-837-2758 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Time.
Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.
