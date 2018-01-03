ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Highly-anticipated movies hitting theaters in 2018

Here's a preview of what's hitting the big screen in 2018.

If a movie theater is your home away from home, get comfy in that seat. Hollywood is unleashing some major blockbusters this year, starting with "Black Panther," the last movie leading up to Marvel's "Infinity War" event. "Black Panther" hits screens Feb. 16.

"A Wrinkle in Time," directed by Ava Duvernay, kicks off a very busy month at the movies, starting March 9.

Oscar winner Alicia Vikander steps into the boots of Lara Croft in "Tomb Raider." It's a reboot of the franchise based on the video game series. "Tomb Raider" begins plundering theaters March 16.

Steven Spielberg's "Ready Player One" aims to immerse audiences in its virtual reality game world. It's game on, on March 30.

The video-game-themed movies trend continues on April 20, when Dwayne Johnson faces off against the creatures of "Rampage."

What began nearly ten years ago with the release of "Iron Man" culminates on May 4 with "Avengers: Infinity War." The movie promises to bring together characters from throughout the Marvel cinematic universe in what will undoubtedly be one of the biggest movies of the year.

Look for Chewbacca to return May 25 when "Solo: A Star Wars Story," makes its run into theaters.

"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," the follow-up to the 2015 blockbuster, roars onto movie screens June 22.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where entire cities have become mobile in an effort to survive, "Mortal Engines" was co-written by Peter Jackson and rolls into theaters Dec.14.

