HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting fifth child

The couple star in the channel's popular show "Fixer Upper," where they showcase their home remodeling business based in Waco, Texas.
"Fixer Upper" is currently in its fifth and final season.
In the Instagram picture announcing the pregnancy, Chip and Joanna compare baby bumps, with Chip adding, "if you're still confused... WE ARE PREGNANT."
The photo has been liked more than 700,000 times.
Related: Chip + Joanna Gaines' new line now available at Target
Joanna shared a video of the ultrasound with the caption: "Chip swears he can already tell it's a boy. Look at the little heartbeat."
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff