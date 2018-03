A California mother is celebrating a rare gift: The birth of her twins in two different years.Maria Rios gave birth at 11:58 p.m. on New Year's Eve to twin number one, Joaquin.His twin sister was breech and had to be delivered via C-section.She was born at 12:16 a.m., just 18 minutes after her brother, but technically in the new year.Doctors say the twins were their last born baby of 2017 and first born of 2018.