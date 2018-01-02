FOOD & DRINK

Tomato prices skyrocket thanks to Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma to blame for a hike in tomato prices. (KTRK)

Have you been getting sticker shock when purchasing tomatoes? Hurricane Irma may be to blame.

The storm is behind a nationwide tomato shortage. The shortage is causing the price of tomatoes to climb.

Thepacker.com tracks the agriculture industry. It says there was a delay in planting and harvesting tomatoes in Florida, partly because of Irma three months ago.

It says wholesale prices for tomatoes have more than doubled from the previous year.
