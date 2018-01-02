Man arrested with guns in hotel room appears in court

The man arrested with multiple weapons and ammo inside of his Hyatt hotel room appeared in court.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The man who was arrested for having several guns and ammunition inside of his downtown Houston hotel room appeared in court Tuesday morning.



Man found with weapons at hotel had previous run-in with police, Jessica Willey reports.



Prosecutors shed light about what happened at the Hyatt Regency Downtown and how they say Russell Ziemba, 49, was drunk, harassing guests and an officer who tried to arrest him Sunday.
After Ziemba was asked to leave the hotel, officers escorted him to his room where they found a fully loaded AR 15, other weapons, and bullets.

During the course of the 10 minute court hearing, Eyewitness News learned that an officer was working an extra job as security at the hotel when the manager notified him that Ziemba had been at the hotel for a couple days causing problems with other staff members.

The officer tried to make contact with Ziemba and smelled alcohol on the suspect.

Ziemba was kicked out of the hotel and when the officer escorted him back to his room to gather his belongings, the officer saw several shotgun shells, a handgun and a loaded magazine.

The officer tried to arrest Ziemba, but he refused and the two struggled.

"During the struggle, the defendant used his foot to strike the officer's right foot and ankle. The officer grabbed and forced the defendant to the ground. He continued to struggle as he was ordered to put his hand behind his back," prosecutors described in court.

Ziemba faces charges of misdemeanor trespassing and assault of a police officer after police say he kicked an off-duty police officer.

According assessments made by officers on the scene, officers found three guns, 19 shells belonging to two different guns and 25 cartridges.

A later assessment said the officers found three guns, two magazines and 235 bullets.

Reports state that officers also found two gun holsters in Ziemba's clothing an one of the two magazines was inside his pocket.
According to court documents, Ziemba is being investigated by both local and federal investigators "to determine if firearms and ammo possessed in hotel room with high vantage point for purpose of inflicting casualties."

Ziemba has a bond of $105,000. If he makes bond, there are several bond conditions, including not possessing any weapons.

