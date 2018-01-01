James Harden to miss at least 2 weeks after hamstring strain

The Rockets announced today that guard James Harden suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain during last night’s game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. Full story: https://t.co/zNJxR17DOG pic.twitter.com/p9h5ZedEM2 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 2, 2018

The Houston Rockets have announced that guard James Harden will miss at least two weeks due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain.Harden strained his left hamstring and did not return after leaving late in the fourth quarter of the Rockets' 148-142 double-overtime win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.