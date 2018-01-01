SPORTS

James Harden to miss at least 2 weeks after hamstring strain

James Harden to miss at least two weeks with hamstring strain. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets have announced that guard James Harden will miss at least two weeks due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

Harden strained his left hamstring and did not return after leaving late in the fourth quarter of the Rockets' 148-142 double-overtime win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

