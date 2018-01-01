TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --The Texas City Police Department is actively investigating what appears to be a case of celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. The gunfire was recorded on video and posted on Snapchat..
The location noted on the Snapchat map feature identified the area as the Pelican Harbour subdivision. A report of the gunfire was called in to police around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Most neighbors said they heard only fireworks Sunday night, but the video shows a small group of people near a water canal firing weapons.
When showed the video, one homeowner expressed concern for their property and family.
"We have kids," one father said. "Bullets don't have a conscience and it could hurt somebody."
Firing a gun is illegal inside Texas City limits, as it is with most municipalities.
Several videos that showed people firing weapons have been posted on Snapchat.
In three cases, including a gun fired at a Houston park and two people firing out a car, the end result has been police identifying the alleged shooters, who were later arrested.
