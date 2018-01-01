Police looking for suspect in apparent 'celebratory gunfire' video posted on Snapchat

EMBED </>More Videos

Police looking for suspect in gunfire video posted on Snapchat. (KTRK)

By
TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Texas City Police Department is actively investigating what appears to be a case of celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. The gunfire was recorded on video and posted on Snapchat..

The location noted on the Snapchat map feature identified the area as the Pelican Harbour subdivision. A report of the gunfire was called in to police around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Most neighbors said they heard only fireworks Sunday night, but the video shows a small group of people near a water canal firing weapons.

When showed the video, one homeowner expressed concern for their property and family.

"We have kids," one father said. "Bullets don't have a conscience and it could hurt somebody."

Firing a gun is illegal inside Texas City limits, as it is with most municipalities.

Several videos that showed people firing weapons have been posted on Snapchat.

In three cases, including a gun fired at a Houston park and two people firing out a car, the end result has been police identifying the alleged shooters, who were later arrested.

EMBED More News Videos

The hunt is on to find the gunman seen in a shooting posted on Snapchat.

EMBED More News Videos

Sierra Tarbutton told Eyewitness News she feels she's being unfairly judged for this Snapchat video.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
gunssnapchatinvestigationTexas City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Suspicious package being investigated Austin FedEx facility
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Show More
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Suspicious package being investigated Austin FedEx facility
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
More Video