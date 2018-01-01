Community rallying after dozens of animals killed in barn fire

MONTICELLO, Minnesota (KTRK) --A community is rallying to help a family whose horse barn caught fire -- killing dozens of animals inside.
The fire was reported Sunday morning at a boarding stable in Monticello, Minnesota.
The homeowner told WCCO that six horses, two family dogs and two dozen barn cats died in the fire.
Horses that were boarded outside survived.
Volunteers have showed up with hay, horse tacks and halters to keep the surviving animals healthy while others started the difficult process of cleaning up.
The property owners do not own any of the horses but their son says they feel heavy guilt for what happened.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff