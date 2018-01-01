HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A driver who crashed into a creek spent hours alone in the cold water until he was rescued.
State troopers believe the driver veered off the road and into Caney Creek in north Montgomery County.
He crawled out of the car and spent anywhere from three to eight hours floating in the water.
It wasn't until Sunday morning when another driver spotted him and called for help that he was rescued.
He went to the hospital with hypothermia and minor injuries.
