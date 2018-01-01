Amber Alert issued for 2 children missing from Round Rock

Round Rock police say that two missing girls may be with a person of interest in a woman's death.Law enforcement officials believe Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, and Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret, 7, are with 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles.An Amber Alert has been issued for the two children who are missing from Round Rock, near Austin.Lilianais is described as a white female, 5'0", 100 lbs with light brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a stud in her right nose.Luluvioletta is described as a white female, 4'5", 75 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.Police are looking for Miles, who they believe may be connected to a woman who was found dead in a home Sunday.Miles is believed to be driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent with TX license plate: JGH9845.He was last seen in Round Rock on Saturday and may be heading to Louisiana, police said.Law enforcement officials believe the girls are in grave or immediate danger.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5516.