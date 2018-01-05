Several Brazoria County offices are collecting discarded Christmas trees at their locations to be placed along the beachfront to help gather blowing sands and build up dunes.Trees (without decorations) may be dropped off at the following locations until Jan. 15, 2018:-Brazoria County Parks HQ, 313 W. Mulberry St., Angleton, Texas-Surfside Beach Maintenance Entrance, 101 Parkview Rd., Surfside, Texas-Quintana Beach County Park, 330 5th Street, Quintana, Texas-Manvel Substation, 7313 Corporate Dr., Manvel, Texas-Precinct 1 HQ, 1432 Highland Park Dr., Clute, Texas-Precinct 2 HQ, 21017 CR 171. Angleton, Texas-Precinct 3 HQ, 2508 N. Gordon St., Alvin, Texas-Precinct 4 HQ, 121 N. 10th St., West Columbia, Texas-Stella Roberts Recycling Center, 5800 Magnolia, Pearland, Texas-Central Neighborhood Depository, 2240 Central St., Houston, TX 77017-Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository, 5565 Kirkpatrick, Houston, TX 77028-Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository, 14400 Sommermeyer, Houston, TX 77040-N. Main Neighborhood Depository, 9003 N. Main, Houston, TX 77022-Southwest Neighborhood Depository, 10785 SW Freeway, Houston, TX 77074-Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository, 5100 Sunbeam, Houston, TX 77033-Westpark Consumer Recycling Center, 5900 Westpark, Houston, TX 77057-Kingwood, Bens View Lane at Bens Branch Drive-Doss Park (gates close at 5), 2500 Frick Road-Memorial Park (Ball Fields 4 and 5), 7300 Memorial Drive-T.C. Jester Park, 4200 T.C. Jester West-Elington Airport Recycling Drop-off, HWY 3 at Brantley Road-Living Earth, 5802 Crawford Rd.-Living Earth, 1503 Industrial Drive-Living Earth, 1700 HWY 90A East-Living Earth, 12202 Cutten Road-Living Earth, 16138 Highway 6-Living Earth, 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E-Living Earth, 27733 Katy Freeway-Living Earth, 10310 Beaumont Highway-Living Earth, 17555 I-45 South-Living Earth, 20611 US Hwy 59-Living Earth, 1000 FM 1266-Living Earth, 16955 Katy-Hockley RdLiving Earth, 9306 FM 523 (Lake Jackson)