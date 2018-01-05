SOCIETY

Need to recycle your Christmas tree? Several locations taking trees across Houston area

EMBED </>More Videos

Need to recycle your Christmas tree? Several locations taking trees across Houston area. (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Several Brazoria County offices are collecting discarded Christmas trees at their locations to be placed along the beachfront to help gather blowing sands and build up dunes.

Trees (without decorations) may be dropped off at the following locations until Jan. 15, 2018:

-Brazoria County Parks HQ, 313 W. Mulberry St., Angleton, Texas
-Surfside Beach Maintenance Entrance, 101 Parkview Rd., Surfside, Texas
-Quintana Beach County Park, 330 5th Street, Quintana, Texas
-Manvel Substation, 7313 Corporate Dr., Manvel, Texas
-Precinct 1 HQ, 1432 Highland Park Dr., Clute, Texas
-Precinct 2 HQ, 21017 CR 171. Angleton, Texas
-Precinct 3 HQ, 2508 N. Gordon St., Alvin, Texas
-Precinct 4 HQ, 121 N. 10th St., West Columbia, Texas
-Stella Roberts Recycling Center, 5800 Magnolia, Pearland, Texas
-Central Neighborhood Depository, 2240 Central St., Houston, TX 77017
-Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository, 5565 Kirkpatrick, Houston, TX 77028
-Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository, 14400 Sommermeyer, Houston, TX 77040
-N. Main Neighborhood Depository, 9003 N. Main, Houston, TX 77022

-Southwest Neighborhood Depository, 10785 SW Freeway, Houston, TX 77074
-Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository, 5100 Sunbeam, Houston, TX 77033
-Westpark Consumer Recycling Center, 5900 Westpark, Houston, TX 77057
-Kingwood, Bens View Lane at Bens Branch Drive
-Doss Park (gates close at 5), 2500 Frick Road
-Memorial Park (Ball Fields 4 and 5), 7300 Memorial Drive
-T.C. Jester Park, 4200 T.C. Jester West
-Elington Airport Recycling Drop-off, HWY 3 at Brantley Road
-Living Earth, 5802 Crawford Rd.
-Living Earth, 1503 Industrial Drive
-Living Earth, 1700 HWY 90A East
-Living Earth, 12202 Cutten Road

-Living Earth, 16138 Highway 6
-Living Earth, 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E
-Living Earth, 27733 Katy Freeway
-Living Earth, 10310 Beaumont Highway
-Living Earth, 17555 I-45 South
-Living Earth, 20611 US Hwy 59
-Living Earth, 1000 FM 1266
-Living Earth, 16955 Katy-Hockley Rd
Living Earth, 9306 FM 523 (Lake Jackson)


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societychristmaschristmas treeBrazoria CountyFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video