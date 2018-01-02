EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2760640" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Residents forced to jump from windows into the cold after a fire in north Houston.

A disabled woman was forced to jump from a window after a fire erupted in north Houston overnight.Firefighters responded to the fire in the 1400 block of West Gulf Bank Road a little before 2 a.m.Upon arrival, heavy smoke was seen coming from a roof of an apartment building and a second alarm was requested. They were able to get the fire under control and limit the damage to half of the apartment building.A beloved dog was killed and two people were treated for minor burn injuries to their hands. Officials said four units had substantial damage and four other units sustained water and smoke damage.Residents told Eyewitness News that they went door to door helping their neighbors escape the burning building.The American Red Cross responded to the scene to help provide assistance for the displaced occupants.