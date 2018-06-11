PETS & ANIMALS

If you catch this fish in Houston's bayous, don't throw it back

If you plan to go fishing in Houston bayous, watch out for this destructive species. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you plan to spend time fishing in one of Houston's bayous, look out for the armored catfish.

Biologists from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department tweeted that they caught a haul of these fish, and they're apparently no good for the bayous.

They warn that you shouldn't release the species back into the water because they're so destructive.

They explain that the catfish dig burrows, "which destabilize banks, increase erosion, and increase water turbidity."


Biologists have discovered some interesting finds lately. Earlier this week, they pointed out saltwater fish are swimming in Brays Bayou.
