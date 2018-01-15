WEATHER

Fire officials warn of space heater safety as temperatures drop

EMBED </>More Videos

HFD warning people about space heater fires. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With the temperatures dipping, Houston Firefighters are urging people to take extra safety precautions when using space heaters.

HFD says that a space heater was the cause of a fire that killed a woman in northwest Houston and injured her son.

The devices may keep your family warm as temperatures cool down, but they can be dangerous if not used properly.

"Most important keep it at a three-foot radius and do not put them on top of carpet," Houston Firefighter, Kenyatta Parker said "The radiant heat, people don't pay attention to it, the flame is hot but around that area, you have radiant that goes on the carpet and can catch fire."

Rachel Moreno, with the Harris County Fire Marshal, said there are several things you should look for when buying a space heater.

"What you want to look for is one, that the space heater has a safety feature that if it tips over it will automatically shut off," Moreno said. "The second thing is you want to make sure it's tested by a reputable company such as UL or Intertec because they make sure it meets all safety requirements."

With the help of firefighters at Cypress Creek Station 24, Eyewitness News found out just how quickly a space heater can catch fire, even one with safety features.

We put towels and cotton on top of a space heater and within six minutes we saw smoke and flames.

"It's really important to keep anything that burns, three feet away from a space heater," said Moreno.

Also, keep your space heater on a flat surface such as a wood or tile floor and avoid carpet.

Furthermore, don't plug your space heater into a power strip, instead plug it directly into the wall.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
weathercoldfire safetyhouston fire departmentfirefighterswarning
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Cool mornings and mild afternoons the next few days
Difference between meteorological vs astronomical spring
How pollen affects your health
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
Storms dump rain and hail on counties north of Houston
More Weather
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video