ASTRODOME

SAVE THE DATE: New details released for free Astrodome party

Astrodome lovers will be able to see the inside of the Dome.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston, it's been forever since you've been able to see the inside of the Astrodome.

But don't worry. The Astrodome Conservancy and Harris County are planning to change that.

During a gathering with supporters of the Astrodome Conservancy last year, the organizers revealed that they were in the beginning stages of planning a Dome bash set for April 9, 2018, the dome's 53rd anniversary.

Astrodome fans will have the opportunity to mix and mingle, and once again see the inside of the "Eighth Wonder of the World."

The conservancy is calling it a Domecoming.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. at NRG Park, and people can get inside the stadium at 5 p.m. The party will end at 8 p.m.

The admission is free, but people will need to register at Ticketmaster starting March 21 at 10 a.m.

"The Astrodome is an important landmark to Harris County and Texas and is part of our unique culture. As the first fully enclosed, domed stadium, it was once home to professional sports teams like the Houston Oilers and Astros, organizations including the Rodeo, as well as hosting countless signature events that shined a global spotlight on our area," said Phoebe Tudor, Chair of the Astrodome Conservancy. "Our mission is to preserve its legacy and creatively engage Houstonians at the Astrodome once again."


On Feb. 13, the Harris County Commissioner's court approved a $105 million project that would reconfigure the Astrodome into an event center.

The plan involves raising the the ground level up two floors, which would create a parking garage with 1,400 more parking spots.

Funding for the $105 million renovation would come from three sources: the county's general fund, made up of property tax revenue; hotel taxes; and county parking fees.

RELATED: A look back at the top 8 memories inside the Astrodome - the 8th Wonder of the World

SEE MORE: Harris County approves $105M Astrodome revitalization plan

