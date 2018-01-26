Caught on camera: Couple's fight at Baytown restaurant goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Brawl inside restaurant caught on tape, Steve Campion reports. (KTRK)

By
BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Eyewitness News has learned more about a viral video taken inside a Baytown restaurant.

The footage was first posted on Reddit showing a heated exchange between a man and woman. She can be seen swinging her fists at the man as he holds a beer and a carryout container. He eventually threw the carryout food in her face.

Baytown police officers said the people in the video are a couple. They identified them as Garett Wilder, 26, and his girlfriend, Brittany Farber, 24. They charged them both with misdemeanors for public intoxication.

Wilder talked to ABC13 about the incident after we tracked him down. He admitted alcohol played a factor. He expressed remorse about the altercation.

"I've got nothing to say about it really," said Wilder. "I really don't want to talk about. She was a little embarrassed by it, but now she's kind of embraced it that everyone has seen it."

Wilder said Farber was at work Thursday afternoon. He said the two are back together and haven't had any alcohol since the incident.

Bayou City Wings said they suspended three employees as a result of the video being posted online.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
caught on cameraviral videofightdomestic violenceBaytown
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video