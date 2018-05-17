How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?

No child should die this way! How do we bring this number down to zero? #HeatstrokeKills #CheckForBaby pic.twitter.com/PYD84Atyjz— NHTSA (@NHTSAgov) August 1, 2017
But, researchers at Stanford say that "even on a relatively cool day, the temperature inside a parked car can quickly spike to life-threatening levels if the sun is out."
Here's a look at just how hot it can get:
- When it's 70 degrees outside it can get to 89 degrees inside after 10 minutes and 104 after 30 minutes
- When it's 75 degrees outside it can get to 94 degrees inside after 10 minutes and 109 after 30 minutes
- When it's 80 degrees outside it can get to 99 degrees inside after 10 minutes and 114 after 30 minutes
- When it's 85 degrees outside it can get to 104 degrees inside after 10 minutes and 119 after 30 minutes
- When it's 90 degrees outside it can get to 109 degrees inside after 10 minutes and 124 after 30 minutes
- When it's 95 degrees outside it can get to 114 degrees inside after 10 minutes and 129 after 30 minutes