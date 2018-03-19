EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2228049" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This Richmond estate has been getting a ton of attention on social media.

One of the most unique estates in all of Richmond is on the market again.By any means, a listing like that on Colony West Drive would turn heads. After all, whoever buys the five-bedroom home should know they'll be sharing the home with a family of mannequins.The 7,406-square-foot estate is decked out from wall to wall in one of the most unique and eclectic collections of art in southeast Texas. There is also a family of lifelike figures dwelling inside.The house has been on the market for a few weeks now, since then, the house is getting more than 400,000 views a week! That's compared to the 200,000 views any other house would get.Law enforcement has been called a few times with unexpected visitors showing up to take pictures.In the study and living room, mannequins seem to walk on the ceiling.In the master bedroom, a female mannequin sits at the foot of the bed in waiting, but for what? That remains a mystery.The home, owned by an unidentified artist and her family, has been the subject of a lot of conversation, some of it good, some of it not, confessed Diana Power, of Re/Max Fine Properties."The comments on Facebook make you wonder why people waste so much time on negative stuff," Power said.Still, the response has been "overwhelming," Powers said.While the art might be distracting, Powers said you can see the charm of the house underneath it all, from its $300,000 foundations to the way the windows are framed in cement and stone."I think that the person who will end up buying this house can see the forest from the trees," Powers said. "But we may have someone from inside the loop buy it because an artist lived here."Behind a broad electronic gate sits the majestic estate, surrounded by two acres of lush greenery and crepe myrtles in full bloom.The estate is going for $1,275,000, and features a family room, an art studio, game room, trophy room, pool, outdoor kitchen, and a garage apartment.The house is also on the creek, but Powers said it is not in the floodplain.In case you're wondering, the art's not for sale."She's taking everything when she moves."ABC13 reached out to the realtor who says they are still waiting on a good offer.