4 sleek ways to jump-start your style with a jumpsuit

A jumper is a more versatile piece than you may realize. Here are four easy ways to style it. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The jumpsuit is a style must for the summer! While it can be super flattering, sometimes it requires a little tailoring if you can't find the right fit off the rack.

You'll want your jumpsuit to be fitted in the waist and loose in the legs, but you don't want it too baggy between the waist and the inseam. You'll also want a length that works with heels and flats, according to Luxington Boutique owner Terin Matlock.

Matlock shared her favorite ways to wear the jumpsuit on every occasion:

  • For errands or a casual weekend look, throw on a chambray shirt over the jumpsuit. Wear your favorite flat sandals and crossbody bag.
  • Take the jumpsuit to work by wearing a pump with the jumpsuit and adding on a fabulous blazer or jacket. Printed and textured jackets will really pop.
  • Take it to happy hour by just taking the blazer off and keeping the pumps.
  • For date night, jazz it up with a fabulous statement necklace, a gorgeous clutch and strappy heel.


