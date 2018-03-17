OUT AND ABOUT WITH ABC13

St. Patrick's Day weekend is sure to be huge fun in Houston

Party on with all these festivities this weekend. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Looking for some fun events close to home this weekend? Look no further!

Saturday, March 17
Bright Star
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, Sarofim Hall
2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.

Brad Paisley at RodeoHouston
NRG Park
3:45 p.m.

Celebrando Siempre las Victorias de Cristo
Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
7:00 p.m.

Luxury Garage Sale
River Oaks Shopping Center 2005-A West Gray Street, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Murder Mystery Dinner
OL' Railroad Cafe, Rosenberg
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Live Laugh and Paint Saint Patrick's Wine Glass Paint Party
Live Laugh and Paint, Rosenberg
4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Another Man's Treasure City Wide Garage Sale
Jimmy Burke Activity Center, Deer Park
7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

The Woodlands St. Paddy's Day Shindig
Town Green Park
12:01 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Crawl For The Culture
The third edition of the Bar Crawl For the Culture takes place at Turkey Leg Hut, Front Deck and Faces Ultra Lounge in Houston's Third Ward.

Zoo Overnights: Into the Wild
Houston Zoo
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 a.m. (Sunday)

Launch Your Influence
11191 Clay Road, Houston

St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl - Midtown Houston
Midtown
3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Kayak Rides and R/C Boats on Kinder Lake
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

St. Patrick's Parade
Village of Surfside Beach
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

St. Patrick's Day at Saint Arnold
2000 Lyons Ave., Houston
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Camp Gladiator & Under Armour Workout
Houston Premium Outlets, Cypress
8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

No DWI Free Holiday Rides - St. Patrick's Day 2018
Houston Metro Area

Call a ride to get home safely and Sutliff & Stout, PLLC will reimburse you for the cost.

The St. Patrick's Day Party
Henderson Heights Pub
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.

Speak... We are listening: Domestic Violence Awareness Forum
15955 West Hardy, Suite 206, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

March Mart
Mercer Botanic Gardens, Humble
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Kid Protection Planning Workshop
440 Louisiana Street, Suite 900, Houston
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Saint Patrick's Day & Texas City Little League Parade
Texas City High School
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

FotoFest Fort Bend 2018: Kevin Douglas West / Habana & Debi Beauregard / Sophie & Stella
Fort Bend Art Center
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Annual Library Carnival
Central Library, Pasadena
10:00 a.m.

Clements High School Holi Celebration
Sugar Land Memorial Park
12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Creekwood Fishing Derby
3833 South Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands
8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Wild Birds Unlimited & Houston Audubon Present Birds of the Bayou City
2800 Broadway, Pearland
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Saint Patrick's Day Lepre-con Pub Crawl and Concert
Market Square Park
3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: LA Sax
City Centre
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Spring Sing Vocal Competition - Competition Finale
Memorial City Mall Fireplace at West Entrance
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

DIAZ: Noche Caliente featuring Menique with Jose Valentino
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:00 p.m.

Flea by Night
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Project Dance

Discovery Green
11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

59th Houston St. Patrick's Parade
1800 Texas Avenue
12:00 p.m.

Young Audiences of Houston Tom's Fund Band, Recycled Rhythm Workshop
Levy Park
1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 18

Garth Brooks Closes Out RodeoHouston
NRG Park
3:45 p.m.

Bright Star
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, Sarofim Hall
2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Luxury Garage Sale
River Oaks Shopping Center 2005-A West Gray Street, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Fly Casting Clinic
6055 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Tour de Houston
City Hall, Houston

Launch Your Influence
11191 Clay Road, Houston

Kayak Rides and R/C Boats on Kinder Lake
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

BCO Hiking in Houston
Cleveland Park
9:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Concerts in the Park: Maydwell
Northshore Park, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Live: Ronnie Coleman
City Centre
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

This is How We Roll Sundays: Osvaldo Corral, co-host of Noticias 45 Edicion Digital
Discovery Green Roller Rink
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Inprint Cool Brains! Spring Break Fest with Juan Felipe Herrera
10410 Manhattan Drive, Houston
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Nowruz Spring Festival (Iranian New Year)
Levy Park
10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

