Give your home a tax-free energy boost this weekend

Sales tax is waived this weekend on energy-efficient appliances. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The dog days of summer are fast approaching, so the time is now to upgrade your old appliances to newer, more energy-efficient models -- and if you buy them this weekend, you could save some cash!

As part of the annual Texas Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday, sales tax will not be assessed on the purchase, rental or lease of the following Energy Star-certified appliances:
  • Air conditioners (sales price must be $6,000 or less)
  • Refrigerators (sales price must be $2,000 or less)
  • Ceiling fans
  • Incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs
  • Clothes washers
  • Dishwashers
  • Dehumidifiers
  • Programmable thermostats


According to the state comptroller, delivery, handling and transportation charges imposed by a seller are included in the sale price. For example, you buy an Energy Star refrigerator for $1,995 with a $50 delivery charge for a total sales price of $2,045. Because the refrigerator's total sales price is more than the $2,000 cap for refrigerators, tax is due on the entire $2,045 sales price.

Even if they are Energy Star-certified, the following appliances do not qualify:

  • Water heaters
  • Clothes dryers
  • Freezers
  • Stoves
  • Attic fans
  • Heat pumps
  • Wine refrigerators
  • Kegerators
  • Beverage chillers


