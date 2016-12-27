NEW YEAR'S EVE

2017 Times Square ball delivered for New Year's Eve celebration in NYC
EMBED </>More News Videos

Andy Field has the details from Times Square. (Ap Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK --
Times Square in New York City took a step closer to ringing in 2017 on Tuesday, with the arrival of this year's New Year's Eve ball.

The ball is covered in more than 2,600 Waterford crystals.

This year's ball features a new crystal design called the Gift of Kindness, with 288 crystals cut into rosettes to symbolize unity, according to the Times Square Alliance.

The ball is a geodesic sphere, 12 feet in diameter, and weighs 11,875 pounds.

The tradition of dropping a ball to mark a moment dates back to the 19th century, but it didn't originate as a New Year's Eve custom. "Time balls" were once displayed in harbors and lowered daily to signal a certain time of day so that ships could precisely set the chronometers they used for navigation. The New Year's Eve tradition began in 1907 when a time ball was dropped as part of a public celebration hosted by The New York Times at its building in Times Square.

The Times Square ball has been redesigned a number of times over the decades. It was originally made of iron, wood and 25-watt lightbulbs. The ball that will drop Saturday night in the moments leading up to midnight is made from Waterford crystal triangles, illuminated by thousands of LED lights.

Last week, the NYPD, FBI and Homeland Security released a joint security bulletin ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.
Related Topics:
newstimes squarenew year's eveTimes SquareNew York City
Load Comments
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Score a free ride home on New Year's Eve
Where to ring in 2017 in Houston
Fireworks stands open today for New Year's Eve
Ring in the new year by viewing comet 45P
More new year's eve
NEWS
Carrie Fisher's Most Memorable Quotes
'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60
1 Dangerous Inmate Still on the Run After 6 Escape From Tenn. Jail
Carrie Fisher's Mother Debbie Reynolds Thanks Fans for Support
More News
Top Stories
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Sex offender arrested after deputies find photos of underage girls
Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old World War II vet
Woman's body dumped near children's park
1 dead, 1 injured after thousands attend quinceañera
Prosecutors: Paul Wall, Baby Bash promoted 'secret smoke session'
Show More
Passerby saves dog from burning SUV
Mom walks 30 hours through snow to help family
HPD search for suspect in fatal shooting
Baby on liver transplant list only waits 40 minutes
Bear interacts with motorists and tranquilized
More News
Top Video
Sex offender arrested after deputies find photos of underage girls
1 dead, 1 injured after thousands attend quinceañera
11-year-old boy receives adoption certificate for Christmas
Passerby saves dog from burning SUV
More Video