Houston's must-see museums

Houston Holocaust Museum Open Monday: - Friday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: Noon - 5:00 p.m.

General admission: $12

Houston Museum of Natural Science Open Monday - Sunday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Adults: $25

Children: $15

Under 2: Free



The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Tuesday and Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Thursday: 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:15 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

General admission: $15 ($14 online)



Children's Museum of Houston Tuesday - Saturday, 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Noon - 6:00 p.m.

General admission: $12

Buffalo soldiers National Museum Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday , 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Closed Sunday

General admission $10



The Menil Collection Wednesday - Sunday, 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Closed Monday and Tuesday

Always Free!



The Health Museum Monday - Saturday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

"Free Family Thursday" every Thursday from 2:00 -7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Noon - 5:00 p.m.

Adults: $10

Senior: $8

Children (3-12): $8

Free for anyone under 3

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft Tuesday - Saturday, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday, Noon - 5:00 pm

(Closed Sundays, July 4th through Labor Day)

Always Free!



Lawndale Art Center Wednesday, Noon - 6:00 pm

Thursday, Noon - 8:00 pm

Friday, Noon - 6:00 pm

Saturday - Sunday, Noon - 5:00 pm

Closed Monday & Tuesday



Houston Center for Photography Wednesday - Sunday, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Thursday, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Closed Monday and Tuesday

Always Free!

Looking for fun and educational activities for the family? Here are the 10 must-see museums in Houston.